Huge selection of articles available in Vietnamese on marxist.com!

We are very excited to announce that dozens of important articles from marxist.com are newly available in the Vietnamese language, thanks to the efforts of Vietnam Young Marxist! This very important addition to our website will make our revolutionary ideas available to an entirely new audience.

You can see all of our Vietnamese material here. The new translations are as follows:

Theory

Economics

Marx, Keynes, Hayek and the crisis of capitalism (parts one, two and three)

The Sharing Economy, the Future of Jobs, and “Post-Capitalism” (parts one, two and three)

History

COVID-19

Black Struggle