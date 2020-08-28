Great success for the Trotsky Museum Appeal

Since we launched our appeal to help save the Trotsky Museum last Thursday, we have raised no less than €7,700. This is a great achievement but we would like your help to raise even more.

The Leon Trotsky House Museum is a unique institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of the great Russian revolutionary. This is the house where Trotsky lived and worked, with his wife Natalia and his grandson Esteban until his assassination in 1940.

As we wrote in the original appeal, because of the coronavirus, the Trotsky Museum in Mexico City has had to close since March this year. This has deprived the museum of revenues from ticket sales, the cafe and the giftshop. The future of the museum is in jeopardy. We have received an appeal (see below) from Trotsky’s grandson, Esteban Volkov, who is also the General Director of the museum.

We have already sent off the first €7,450 of the collection to the museum and it has been gratefully received. We’d like to thank all of those of you that donated for their generosity. We would also like to encourage anyone that hasn’t already donated to consider making a donation. Click the button below and help support this irreplaceable piece of revolutionary history.