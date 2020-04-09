Great response to "appeal to the workers of the world"

Our Italian comrades’ recent appeal (which we republish below), has so far had a great impact and we have received hundreds of signatures from youth and worker activists from across the world. We are publishing their names here. If you have not signed yet, please do so here!
The struggle for workers’ health and safety has yet again been put on the agenda. In all countries, the callous attitude of the bosses towards the wellbeing of the workers has led to increased class struggle. In Italy, a wave of strikes over the past month including upwards to 100,000 workers demanding inessential workplaces to be shut down put enormous pressure on the ruling class.
Based on that movement, the comrades of the IMT in Italy, Sinistra Classe Rivoluzione launched a campaign, “Workers are not cannon fodder”, for the closure of all non-essential production, with the workers to be sent home on full pay; and where work is deemed essential for full protective equipment to be provided and safety procedures strictly adhered to. The campaign was a huge success and led to a meeting of workers activists organised last Monday, which issued an “appeal to the workers of the world” to unite on similar demands.
Sign the appeal below to show your solidarity!
Signatories so far:
Argentina
Malvina Alvides, union delegate in the Unified Union of Education Workers of Buenos Aires (SUTEBA)
Brazil
Junia Cláudia Santana de Mattos Zaidan, UFES Faculty Association (ADUFES - trade union section) - Secretary General
André Moreira (Lawyer)
