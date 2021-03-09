Fourth edition of French-speaking international school: “political education as a guide for revolutionary action”

The French-speaking sections of the International Marxist Tendency (Switzerland, Belgium, France and Canada) are organising this year the fourth edition of the Francophone International Marxist School. It will take place online on Zoom on 20-21 March 2021. Read more and register here.

Participate in workshops on different topics, discuss and share your opinions and experiences with activists from all over the world!

Programme

Saturday:

  • World perspectives
  • The struggle against imperialism: yesterday and today
  • Art and revolution

Sunday:

  • Against the impasse of capitalism and its state: workers' control!
  • Climate crisis: degrowth or socialist planning?
  • The Paris Commune (1871)

Click here for a detailed programme and registration

