Fight the war plans in the Southeast Mediterranean! Proletarian unity in Greece and Turkey!

The following is a statement by the Communist Tendency (REVOLUTION - www.marxismos.com) regarding the war tensions that have developed over the last few hours between the Greek and Turkish states.

The Navtex that was issued by Turkey for seismic surveys in the area between Crete and Kastelorizo and the war tensions that escalated in the recent hours between the Greek and Turkish states is another episode in the reactionary conflict between the Greek and Turkish bourgeoisie in the South-Eastern Mediterranean region.

This conflict is not ours! The Greek, Turkish and other capitalist bandits of the region clash over the control of hydrocarbons, masking their reactionary intentions with patriotism and the so-called defence of "national sovereign rights"!

There should be no tolerance and no support from workers and youth towards the Greek ruling class and its reactionary pursuits in competition with the equally reactionary Turkish ruling class. We must fight resolutely so that not a single rifle bullet is fired, and not a single drop of blood is spilled in clashes and wars for their EEZs (Exclusive Economic Zones)!

At the same time, there should be no illusions about the appeals to peace from the US, NATO and EU imperialists. Only internationalist solidarity and common anti-war struggle with the Turkish working people can stop a potential bloodbath between Greece and Turkey.

The Communist Parties and the other labour parties in Greece, Turkey and the other countries of the Southeast Mediterranean have a historical duty to take IMMEDIATE internationalist, anti-war initiatives.

The only definitive solution for peace and prosperity in the Mediterranean is the overthrow of capitalism and the establishment of a United Socialist States of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

ATHENS - 21/7/2020