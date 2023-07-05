Esteban Volkov Bronstein commemoration meeting

On Sunday 9 July, the Leon Trotsky House Museum in Mexico is holding a meeting to commemorate the life of Esteban Volkov, Trotsky’s grandson, who fought to preserve the historical memory of the Old Man. Volkov passed away on 16 June.

Alan Woods, from the International Marxist Tendency, will be a keynote speaker.

The meeting will take place at 1pm local time (GMT -6) and will be live-streamed through the América Socialista Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AmericaSocialista

We will provide a full report of the event next week.