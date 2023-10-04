Britain: Manchester communists says – Kick out the Tories! Kick out capitalism!

Dozens of Socialist Appeal comrades from across the north joined the protest outside the Tory conference last Sunday, forming a communist bloc with bold revolutionary slogans. Capitalism is crumbling. It’s time to overthrow their system.

[Originally published at socialist.net]

Last Sunday, 1 October, battling against the notorious Manchester weather, 40 Socialist Appeal comrades joined the demonstration outside the Tory Party conference.

With the Conservatives in town, several thousand workers and youth came out onto the street to show their anger against the government.

Socialist Appeal activists formed a bold communist bloc on the march, protesting not just against the Tories, but the capitalist system they represent.

Gathering in the Manchester Central Hotel, Tory MPs and influencers banged the drum about immigration and taxes. Government ministers, meanwhile, outlined their policies for the year ahead. Unsurprisingly, this includes promises to make the working class pay for capitalism’s crisis.

Workers will continue to be stretched by declining wages, employment, living conditions, health, and education standards. Further austerity and attacks are on the horizon for the working class in Britain.

A mile down Oxford Road, Socialist Appeal comrades met to discuss the need to not only overthrow the Tory government, but the whole rotten system.

With Sunak and the Tories sinking in the polls, a Starmer government is looking more than likely. But this will do nothing to improve the lot of the working class either. We need to root out capitalism completely.

This perspective resonated with many young people on the demo – a reflection of the growing numbers of youth who are drawing revolutionary conclusions, in Britain and beyond.

Marching as a clear communist bloc, we invited these people to join our bloc, chant our slogans, and join us in the fight against capitalism.

Fantastic to be on the march against the Tories with #Communists from across the north from @socialist_app

We were there to fight for a #Revolution to sweep away the Tories and capitalism.#CPC23 pic.twitter.com/qAppojzoX5 — Socialist Appeal in Merseyside (@RMike1820) October 1, 2023

With our chants and slogans, we called for revolutionary class struggle to smash capitalism. This included:

23 people asked about getting involved with the IMT in the fight for revolution / Image: Socialist Appeal

One solution – revolution!

1,2,3,4, this is class war. 5,6,7,8, overthrow the bosses’ state!

Nationalise the banks; seize their wealth! Spend it on the national health!

They say price rise, we say nationalise!

The system’s broken. Time to fight. Workers of the world, unite!

Prices are rising; so are we. Workers unite for victory!

No wage losses, overthrow the bosses!

The workers united will never be defeated!

As a result of this bold approach, 23 people asked about getting involved with the IMT in the fight for revolution; 60 bought our newspaper, wanting to read more about our ideas and analysis; and two people committed to joining Socialist Appeal on the day.

The Tories are in crisis. Their system is crumbling. Our job is to get organised and topple it once and for all.