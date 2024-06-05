Britain: Fiona’s 10 demands – a revolutionary communist programme for workers and youth

RCP comrade Fiona Lali is running in the constituency of Stratford & Bow in the upcoming British general election, fighting to kick out the war criminals, and demanding healthcare instead of warfare. We publish here her 10-point programme to raise on the doorstep.

[Originally published at communist.red]

Fiona Lali – the national campaigns organiser for the Revolutionary Communist Party, the International Marxist Tendency in Britain – is standing as a revolutionary communist candidate for Stratford & Bow in the upcoming general election.

In her viral takedown of Tory headbanger Suella Braverman, in her campaign launch speech, and in her various media appearances since, Fiona has been clear and firm in her message: denouncing the blood-soaked British establishment, and fighting for bold working-class policies.

Fiona will be running in this election as an independent, backed and supported by the RCP.

Most importantly, she will be standing openly as a revolutionary and a communist – pushing a programme that links the imperialist slaughter in Gaza to the austerity and attacks facing workers and youth in Britain.

As Fiona has consistently highlighted, the Westminster warmongers always find money for weapons and armaments to send abroad. Yet they tell us that there is no money to fix crumbling schools, hospitals, and utilities back home.

Ultimately, it is the same rotten system – capitalism – that is responsible for war, economic crisis, and climate catastrophe; for hunger, poverty, and inequality.

That is why we say: Kick out all the war criminals! For healthcare, not warfare! For books, not bombs!

We need healthcare, not warfare! Books, not bombs! Time to kick out the war criminals and fight for our future! pic.twitter.com/sQfkouSMcz — Fiona Lali (@fiona_lali) May 29, 2024

We call on our readers and supporters to join us on the streets over the next five weeks – not just in East London, but up and down the country, helping to spread these slogans far and wide: in workplaces and neighbourhoods; in schools and colleges.

Volunteer to canvass and doorknock; donate to Fiona’s campaign; and help us fight for the ten demands below.

But the struggle doesn’t end on 4 July. No matter what the result, in Stratford & Bow or nationally, there is vital work to do in building the forces of communism everywhere.

We will be glad to see the Tories given the boot. But a Starmer government will be no improvement for the working class.

Whoever resides in Downing Street, the crisis of capitalism will continue to deepen and intensify, meaning continued cuts and misery for workers, young people, and the oppressed.

So don’t just campaign and vote – get organised! Join the Revolutionary Communist Party!

We are not politicians, we are revolutionaries! Over 50 of us descended on Stratford and Bow covering every ward. The mood here is one of anger and frustration with the Tories, Labour and their rotten capitalist system. July 4th is just the beginning, let's overthrow it for good. pic.twitter.com/60KAgqiimF — Fiona Lali (@fiona_lali) June 2, 2024

Fiona’s 10-point programme