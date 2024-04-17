Brazil: solidarity with Glauber Braga against far-right provocations

Glauber Braga, a left-wing member of the Brazilian parliament for the Party of Socialism and Liberty (PSOL), is currently being threatened and victimised for boldly standing up against provocations from the far-right Free Brazil Movement (MBL). Communists of the International Marxist Tendency give their full solidarity to comrade Glauber Braga, who was absolutely correct to oppose the harassment and bullying of these far-right thugs.

On 16 April, a member of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) invaded the parliament building and made a provocation against Glauber Braga. This man was a violent thug with multiple prior convictions. In response, the provocateur was physically removed from the premises by Braga himself, as can be seen in videos shared widely on social media. Undoubtedly, the attacks on Braga are the result of his consistent defence of the interests of the working class in Brazil.

As Braga himself wrote:

“This MBL guy has a history of assaulting women. This is his fifth provocation! The fourth time he threatened the mother of a 70-year-old activist of ours, saying he knew where she lived. There's already a police report about it! I don't regret anything I've done! I'm not going to back down in the face of these MBL fascists!”

The IMT supports these words wholeheartedly. Organização Comunista Internacionalista, the Brazilian section of the IMT, has published a short statement offering not only their solidarity, but assistance in defending fellow workers from any future attacks. The IMT as a whole would like to offer its full solidarity with comrade Glauber.

An attack on one is an attack on all. They shall not pass!