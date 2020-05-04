We are delighted to announce that Alan Woods' article, 'Beethoven: man, composer and revolutionary' has been published in Kurdish as a pamphlet by a literary and artistic organisation named "Nova Group".
Beethoven article by Alan Woods: now in Kurdish!
Read More
- Beethoven article by Alan Woods: now in Kurdish! 4 May 2020
- Beethoven: man, composer and revolutionary 26 Mar 2020
- Leonardo Da Vinci: artist, thinker and revolutionary 2 May 2019
- Capitalism and art: Alan Woods' introduction for Farsi magazine 9 Apr 2018
- Alan Woods’ ‘Capitalist fetishism and the decay of art’ translated into Farsi! 19 Mar 2018