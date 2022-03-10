[Audio] NATO, Russia, and the conflict in Ukraine

It has now been two weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Since then, the hypocritical Western imperialists and their lackeys in the media have been pouring forth endless denunciations of Russia's actions.

In this episode of Marxist Voice, we are joined by Jorge Martin (writer and activist for the International Marxist Tendency) to set the record straight on why this conflict is happening, who is responsible for this mess, and how Marxists and socialists should respond to this situation.