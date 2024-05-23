A very British election: things can only get worse

By calling a general election, Rishi Sunak has signed the Tories' political death warrant. We will be delighted to see the back of them! But Starmer's government will be a faithful representative of the capitalists. We must build a revolutionary alternative.

[Originally published at communist.red]

Rishi Sunak has been hanging on by his fingertips ever since he was crowned Prime Minister by the Tory rabble.

His “safe pair of hands”, in comparison to those of Liz Truss the Brief, have also now turned into their opposite. He has now been forced to call a general election, a gamble that is destined to backfire.

In reality, Sunak has been forced to sign his political death warrant. But there is little to hang on for.

The in-fighting within the Tory Party will now come to a halt, as is the case with all good hangings.

This announcement caught many with their pants down. Lord David Cameron, the foreign secretary, had to rush back from Albania. He should not have bothered.

Sunak played up the dangers facing Britain from outside dark forces. But we say that our main enemy is at home: the bankers and capitalists who have grown rich at our expense.

After 14 years of Tory rule, given the accumulated hatred, the Tories now face political annihilation. Their 80-odd seat majority will be turned to dust. They will be well and truly ‘leveled down’, to coin a phrase.

Like rotten garbage, we will be delighted to see the back of them. Roll on 4th July.

No trust in Starmer

Given the deep crisis of capitalism, Starmer will offer reformism without reforms. Moreover, with counter-reforms / Image: The Communist

However, given the lack of a mass alternative, millions will turn towards Labour. But Labour under Sir Keir Starmer, the establishment’s friend, is no real alternative or ally of the working class.

Despite his claim to come from humble beginnings, this Knight of the Realm is fairly in the pocket of big business. He will be a faithful servant of the bankers and capitalists, the real power behind the parliamentary throne.

Given the deep crisis of capitalism, Starmer will offer reformism without reforms. Moreover, with counter-reforms.

The next six weeks of electioneering will be one of the dullest on record. It will be as flat as a pancake. After all, there is very little political difference between the main political parties. It is a choice between Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum.

The Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) says: get the Tories out. But we also say: no trust in a Starmer government!

This election will witness the transfer of political office from one set of capitalist shysters to another gang of free-market disciples.

Once again, despite a changing of the guard, the demands will be there to make the working class pay for the crisis of capitalism.

But given the pent-up anger and frustration, millions will draw the conclusion, “enough is enough”. Given the decline, they will draw radical and even revolutionary conclusions. The scene is being set for an explosion of the class struggle.

Revolutionary alternative

The years that lie ahead will provide us with ample opportunities to build a mass party that will challenge and overthrow this rotten system / Image: The Communist

The RCP, from day one of a right-wing Starmer government, will play its part in taking forward this struggle. There is no way out on the basis of capitalism. Millions will experience for themselves the bitter fruits of reformism.

We must build the revolutionary alternative to the Tories and Labour in the stormy period that lies ahead.

Given the short notice, the RCP will not be standing candidates in this election. We have many other avenues open to us to get our ideas across. Elections, after all, are the lowest form of class struggle.

The RCP is only two weeks old, but has already drawn the attention of millions. The years that lie ahead will provide us with ample opportunities to build a mass party that will challenge and overthrow this rotten system.

This election will only be a snapshot. We have to see the bigger picture: the fight for socialist revolution in Britain and internationally.