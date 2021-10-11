$3500 raised for Trotsky House Museum appeal!

We are pleased to announce that the appeal to support the work of the Trotsky House Museum has raised just over US$3500! The Leon Trotsky House Museum in Coyoacan, Mexico City, is a unique institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of the great Russian revolutionary. This is the house where Trotsky lived and worked in the last years of his life, with his wife Natalia and his grandson Esteban, until his assassination in 1940.

The Museum has suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to close its doors for nearly 16 months. This deprived the museum of revenues from ticket sales, the cafeteria and the giftshop, putting the future of the Museum in jeopardy.

We would like to thank all comrades and friends who have contributed to this appeal, in donations big and small, which will go a long way to help the Museum stay open and develop its activities further. The International Marxist Tendency has donated an additional US1500 from our own funds to the appeal.

Those of you who have not had a chance to visit the Museum can watch Leon Trotsky - The life of a revolutionary, a documentary about the life and ideas of the Russian revolutionary which features footage from the Museum and an exclusive interview with Trotsky’s grandson Esteban Volkov: