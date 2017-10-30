New edition of Trotsky's biography of Stalin reviewed in widest circulated Spanish paper

Yesterday the Spanish daily El Pais carried a full spread (see images) review of the new edition of STALIN the biography written by Leon Trotsky, which was recently republished with a wealth of new material left out by the original publishers. The review, which appeared prominently in the popular Sunday suplement of El Pais, quoted the editor of the new edition, Alan Woods - also editor of www.marxist.com - as well as Esteban Volkov, the grandchild of Leon Trotsky. El Pais is the largest circulation printed paper in Spain and the first online newspaper in Spanish in the world with over 11 million unique readers every month. The article was also printed in the Portuguese language edition of the paper. Below you find images of the spread. We will also translate the text to make it available to our readers tomorrow.