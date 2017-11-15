Sign up for the Montreal Marxist Winter School 2018!

Join the International Marxist Tendency for the 8th annual Montreal Marxist Winter School. 2018 will be the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth, therefore this year we will be focusing on Marx's revolutionary ideas.

The Montreal Marxist Winter School has grown every year with over 200 participating in 2017. We expect to continue this great tradition and attract hundreds of participants for 2018.

17-18 February, 2018

Concordia University

Montreal

Tentative Agenda:

The Communist Manifesto Today

- Marx's Revolutions: 1848-Paris Commune

- The 1st International

- 150 Years of Capital

Discussions will be held in French and English using consecutive translation.

Fee (including food): $25 for out-of-town participants; $50 for Montreal residents.

