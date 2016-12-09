Presidential Election 2017: Our Position on the PCF Internal Consultation

Written by Jérôme Métellus – Révolution / PCF Paris

This article, was originally published in the French Marxist paper Révolution. It was written as a contribution to the debate at the internal consultation of the French Communist Party and analyses the ideological faultlines within the workers movement in France.

Image: PCF/Public DomainFrom November 24th to 26th, members of the French Communist Party (PCF) will vote on the party's strategy for the 2017 presidential election. On November 5th, 94% of the delegates to the PCF National Conference adopted a political resolution on the election. They then voted on the two “options” from the ballot that will be submitted to all Communists in a few days. A majority (55%) chose Option 2, which more or less proposes to “present a candidate issued from” the party. The day before, however, the National Secretary of the PCF, Pierre Laurent, had indicated that he preferred option 1, which more or less proposes to support the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

We say “more or less” because the ballot paper is drafted in such a way that neither of the two options makes a firm and definitive choice. Pierre Laurent himself pointed this out: the choices are... “evolutionary.” Option 1 proposes “to call for a vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon,” but not to engage in his campaign. The text emphasizes that a “gathering may take place with this candidacy,” then states: “while continuing their efforts for a common candidacy, the Communists will make this call [to vote Mélenchon] while preserving their autonomy, critical and constructive, and will work towards an enlarged collective campaign framework in order to work towards the construction of the broadest possible gathering.”

It is difficult to imagine a less enthusiastic and less combative “call to vote.” Moreover, as it is formulated, this choice would mean nothing definitive. The gathering “may” take place with this candidacy, it says, just as it “may” snow this winter - or may not. Instead of finally embarking on the presidential campaign, the Communists “will work towards an enlarged collective campaign framework.” And in the course of this mysterious work, they could discover that the gathering “may take place” with candidate other than Mélenchon. The campaign of Arnaud Montebourg is sometimes raised as a possibility by the party leadership. We will see the specific terms later.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon campaignThings do not get any better with Option 2, which begins by saying that “the Communists decide to present a candidate issued from their ranks,” but specifies that “this candidacy could, if the situation so requires, on the basis of a political agreement and after consultation with the members, withdraw in favour of a joint candidacy of an alternative to the austerity as we intend it.”

Can you imagine the effect that this now-you-see-it-now-you-don't candidacy would have on the public? Do we want the party to be the subject of ridicule? Pierre Laurent might well explain to them his theory of the “broad gathering,” but most workers would draw the conclusion that the PCF definitely does not know what they want or where they are going.

How did the leadership of the party come up with this surreal, “evolutionary” ballot, five months from the election? It is a consequence of his refusal to engage clearly in the campaign of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. In the final analysis, this refusal derives from the organic dependence of a large fraction of the PCF apparatus on the Socialist Party (PS) apparatus. The PCF leadership seeks to allow for the possibility of future alliances with the PS (and the Greens). While Mélenchon announces a strategy of breaking with the PS. This is the heart of the matter.

Pierre Laurent - Photo: Fabrice Nicolle/PCFThe “broadest possible gathering” that Pierre Laurent constantly calls for is not really about the presidential election. The National Secretary knows very well that Mélenchon will be a candidate, whatever happens in the rest of the left over the next few months. Pierre Laurent is thinking mainly of subsequent elections: for the National Assembly, the Senate, then the municipal elections of 2020, and so on. At that time, the “broadest possible gathering” will mean including parties to the right, that is to say the PS and the Greens.

The general orientation that Mélenchon gives to his campaign, which aims to at least supplant the PS as the primary electoral force on the left, contradicts the strategy of alliances that the leadership of the PCF has been using for decades. Sometimes with the PS, sometimes against them, “according to the circumstances.” Moreover, the PCF leadership is afraid that the candidacies of the Mélenchon movement, France insoumise, weaken the position of PCF candidates in the legislative and other subsequent elections. All that has been said and done by the PCF leadership since the beginning of this year flows from this. But as they can not say this, they puts forward various other arguments: “We must work together to face the right and the extreme right,” “Mélenchon left on his own,” “Enlarge the scope of the campaign,” etc.

The Montebourg “circumstance”

At the National Conference on November 5, a majority of delegates voted for Option 2: the “evolutionary” candidacy of the PCF. But in fact, the majority of this majority does not want a real PCF candidate. The choice of these delegates was a negative vote against Mélenchon, not a positive vote in favour of a real PCF candidate who would go all the way. Conversely, among the National Conference delegates who chose the call to vote Mélenchon, most did not want the PCF to enter the France insoumise campaign. In the end, the large majority of the Conference - which was essentially composed of national and departmental leaders of the party - had the following common denominator: neither a true PCF candidate nor a real party commitment to the Mélenchon campaign. In fact, neither of these alternatives is on the ballot. At the base of the party, however, it is clear that many activists are in favour of one or the other of these possibilities. They will not be able to choose them during the internal consultation.

What is even clearer is that a large majority of Communist activists firmly reject the idea of PCF support for Montebourg or any other candidate emerging from the PS primary. The leadership of the PCF maintains the ambiguity on this issue, under the guise of the eternal “broadest possible gathering.” For example, on November 2nd PCF spokesperson Olivier Dartigolles said in Regards: "If Arnaud Montebourg wins the Socialist Party primary when it had been designed and locked-in for Hollande, it will be an event and a new element in the political landscape on the left. Who can dispute that? How will people on the left evolve? Will the need for gathering grow when the deadly danger of a second right-far turn appears more clearly? That's what I believe.” Similarly, on 6 November, the day after the National Conference, Pierre Laurent declared on France Inter, in response to a question on Montebourg: “It is obvious that if a Socialist Party candidate emerged as the primary winner by affirming his willingness to break with the austerity policies that have been going on for five years, it would be worth it to at least engage a discussion.”

This is at the heart of the current position of the leaders of the PCF. It is bad and dangerous for the party. Arnaud Montebourg was a minister in the Hollande government for two years, which were two years of renunciation and betrayal on the part of the “socialist” leaders. This, from the start, discredits Montebourg to the most radical elements of workers and youth. But in addition, Montebourg runs a very moderate, sometimes even reactionary, program. For example, he proposes a de facto privatization of public housing. In the JDD of October 30th, in response to a question about his wage policy, he replied: “I have reservations about the idea that wage increases take place in only one country in Europe. … I will propose a plan for collective wage increases in all the countries of Europe, just like Mrs. Clinton proposes in the United States.” Magnificent! Montebourg will increase wages in France when he convinces the European employers to increase them in all the countries of the EU - in other words, never. His whole program is in this vein. But there is more. In the same interview, Montebourg criticizes Mélenchon in these words: “What separates Mélenchon from the rest of the left is his radicalism and isolation.”

Is it not clear? Montebourg criticizes Mélenchon's “radicalism” and stresses his own moderation. But the crisis of capitalism radicalises the masses. What should the PCF do in this context? Put themselves on the side of moderation? Obviously not. Trying to “unite” moderation and radicalism in some sort of “broad” compromise? Again, no! The CPF should strongly criticize Montebourg's moderation and, along with Mélenchon, contribute to the emergence of a left-wing alternative to the “broad gathering” of moderates and semi-moderates. Instead, Pierre Laurent pretends Montebourg is a man who wants to “break with austerity” and with which, therefore, it would be necessary “to at least engage a discussion” if he wins the PS primary in January. And at most? Support his candidacy? That would be suicidal for the PCF.

Olivier Dartigolles wonders “how will people on the left evolve” if Montebourg wins the primary. First, “people on the left” is a very vague formula: it excludes the mass of workers and oppressed who do not vote “on the left” - or do not vote at all - because the “left” have systematically betrayed them. It is doubtful that the former minister Montebourg arouses much in the way of expectations or enthusiasm in this stratum of the electorate. In contrast, the PCF and France insoumise could win a good part of this electorate with the prospect of a radical and anti-capitalist alternative to austerity policies.

As for the whole electorate, it is not homogenous, and therefore will not “evolve” in a homogeneous way to a possible victory of Montebourg in the PS primary. But here, speculation must give way to action, because all this will depend in particular on the dynamics of the campaign of France insoumise. If instead of waiting for the Montebourg “circumstance” as the messiah, the PCF leaders threw the party into the France insoumise and criticized Montebourg's moderation, his ambiguities, his role in the “socialist” government, etc., this would help to make the “circumstance” of his eventual victory in the primary a non-event. This is called a political struggle. But the leadership of the PCF refuses: they procrastinate, temporize, launch petitions, calls, questionnaires, propose “evolutionary” choices to their activists, meditate passively on “the evolution of people on the left” - and by doing this, threaten the future of the PCF.

A Communist candidate?

At the base of the party, comrades fear that support for the candidacy of Mélenchon weakens the PCF. They fear that this contributes to the marginalization of the party. They believe that a PCF candidate - even one who received few votes in the end - would at least allow the party to “exist” and “assert itself” throughout the campaign. To many comrades, this idea is linked to profound communist convictions and to the awareness that these ideas need to be embodied in a powerful, rooted, active party on all fronts, including the electoral front.

We understand this point of view, which is correct in the abstract, but it faces a serious problem. In fact, the leadership of the PCF does not defend the ideas of communism, nor anything approaching it. We shall not describe here the long rightward drift of the successive leaders of the PCF, [1] but the result today is that the program and the ideas of the leadership of the party belong to a very moderate reformism, often decorated with a hollow humanism. The leadership of the party no longer questions capitalist property. It has adapted to the market economy, that is, to the capitalist system. And of course, the alliances with the PS have played a not-insignificant role in this adaptation, especially since the leadership of the PS itself has been engaged in a right-wing drift for decades. Programmatic moderation and alliances with the PS have been determined reciprocally, in a vicious circle which has continued to weaken the PCF.

In this context, a candidate from the ranks of the PCF - that is, from its leadership - would not allow the ideas of communism to “exist” and “assert themselves” during the campaign. They would be one more reformist candidate and would be perceived as a divisive factor in a situation where it is Mélenchon that obviously crystallizes radicalisation to the left. While the possibility exists that Mélenchon could pass the PS in the first round or even qualify for the second, the candidate of the PCF would be very badly perceived by the most radical elements of workers and youth. Conversely, an energetic participation of the PCF in the campaign of France insoumise would allow the party to come into contact with those radicalised elements that support Mélenchon. Proof has already been provided by the PCF Federation in Deux-Sèvres, which is the only one to have committed as early as June to the campaign of France insoumise. The result? A 30% growth of the activist members of the party in the area, according to federation secretary Bruno Bonin. Certainly, the federation in Deux-Sèvres is small. But the same dynamic can be developed at the national level. This would make it possible to reverse the downward trend of the party's membership, as attested by the figures of the last National Congress. The PCF's organizational interests are clearly on the side of its active participation in the Mélenchon campaign.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon is not a communist - and does not pretend to be. Thus, as a Marxist, communist organization, Révolution has important differences with the France insoumise candidate. We believe, in particular, that its progressive agenda would be not be possible without a break with the capitalist system. But theoretical or programmatic differences are one thing. The concrete political dynamics in the country are another. The fact is that this dynamic has led to Mélenchon emerging as best known and appreciated personality of the “radical left.” His popularity is unmatched by that of any PCF leader. Comrades may regret this. But above all they must understand that this is a consequence of the radicalism of Mélenchon's discourse in recent years, and particularly of his vigorous attacks on the reactionary policy of the “socialist” government. Conversely, the permanent ambiguity of the PCF leaders towards the Socialist Party, their unconditional alliances with the PS, their hollow appeals to a “left turn” of the Hollande government when it turned to the right, the moderation of their criticism of the same government, their refusal to characterize themselves as a “left-wing opposition” to the government - all this and many other things made the PCF discourse contradictory and inaudible. As a consequence, in addition to being perceived as a divisive factor, a PCF candidate would be perceived as being to the right of Mélenchon.

Of course, the PCF's commitment to Mélenchon's campaign would not in itself be enough to overcome the crisis that the party is going through. In the final analysis, this crisis is linked to the ideological drift of party leaders. Only a powerful turn to the left by the PCF can permanently curb its decline and reverse the trend. This is the central problem facing communist militants. But they will not solve it in the next few weeks. And in the immediate future, the PCF's active participation in the Mélenchon campaign would allow the party and its militants to come into contact with new layers of youth and workers. If, on the other hand, the PCF continues to isolate itslef from the momentum surrounding Mélenchon, it risks being marginalized.

The “structure” and the “charter” of France insoumise

Jean-Luc Melenchon - Photo: Marie-Lan NguyenAmong the PCF comrades who are in favor of the party supporting Mélenchon's candidacy, doubts remain concerning the “structure” of his campaign and the “charter” of France insoumise for the legislative elections. At the National Conference, the overwhelming majority of speakers rejected both.

On the part of the leaders of the PCF, the recriminations against the “structure” and the “charter” of France insoumise stem mainly from their desire to keep their hands free to do as they please before and after elections. But from the point of view of the PCF's interests as an activist organization, this structure and this charter pose no serious problems. Here, too, we refer to the experience of the comrades in Deux-Sèvres.

The structure of the campaign is France insoumise, says Mélenchon. He explains: it must no longer be a “cartel” of forces, each running their own ship - as was its forerunner, the Left Front. Mélenchon and his comrades do not ask the PCF to dissolve into France insoumise. They call for a homogeneous and clearly identifiable campaign at the national level for both the presidential and legislative elections. This does not mean that the cells and sections of the party should cease all activity and initiative. On the contrary. The PCF must not content itself with “calling to vote” for Mélenchon, as proposed by “option 1” of the internal consultation of the party. They must throw all their strength, as a party, into this battle. The “structure” of France insoumise does not exclude this. Even if Mélenchon opposed the PCF as a party actively defend his candidacy, we do not see how he could prevent it. But Mélenchon has said nothing like this. He called on the PCF to participate in the campaign of France insoumise.

Mélenchon asks those who participate in the campaign of France insoumise to defend its program, which is an extension of L’Humain d’abord. It would be surprising if he didn't. But here too, no one is asking that all the activists and organizations involved in the campaign agree with all the points of the program. We are talking here of a movement - and moreover of a mass movement, which by definition implies nuances and divergences within it. Révolution, for example, participates in the campaign of France insoumise, but considers that its program is incomplete, as we have explained elsewhere. The Communist activists who, during the campaign, would like to defend progressive measures not included in the program of France insoumise, or authentically communist ideas, could do so without the “structure” of the campaign bashing their heads. Besides, if the leaders of France insoumise were to push too far the requirement of a homogeneity of the campaign, it would be counterproductive - and doomed to failure.

Let us now address the “charter” for the legislative elections. To hear most of the leaders who spoke about this at the National Conference, this charter would be absolutely unacceptable - even Stalinist, according PCF member of the National Assembly André Chassaigne. Again, these extreme positions reflect not the concern of PCF's interests as a activist organization, but rather the aspiration of PCF leaders and elected representatives to maintain their independence from the most elementary party discipline. he Charter proposes to introduce elements of such a discipline. For example, it calls for “constructing political co-operation between elected representatives and the France insoumise movement ... in order to examine together the most important bills, to agree on the proposals to be made to the debates of the National Assembly, and to consult for each important vote, including the state budget and social security.”

As quoted in Le Figaro, PCF member of the National Assembly Alain Bocquet protested that Mélenchon “wishes to return to the time when we were subservient to the discipline of party. But in a democracy, elected representatives are only mandated by their constituents.” Really? And how can “voters” - this category without class content - control elected representatives? They can not. No, Comrade Bocquet, this has nothing to do with the communist conception of “democracy.” From a communist point of view, democracy is, in particular, the control of the leaders of workers' organizations - political or trade unions - by their base. This is obviously true for the elected representatives of the PCF. For example, Communist activists would have liked to have a say in November 2015 when PCF members of the National Assembly voted in favour of a state of emergency - or when, a few days later, they abstained on the vote to bomb Syria.

A few defects can be found in the “charter” of France insoumise. But from a communist point of view, it is an advance compared to the principles and the regular practice of many PCF elected representatives, who feel their mandate frees them from any party discipline.

Conclusion

Révolution calls on communist activists to vote for “Option 1,” despite its unsatisfactory formulation. If this option prevails, it will be necessary to go further, not just to “call to vote” for Mélenchon, but to resolutely involve the PCF in the campaign. The party has lost a lot of time in all kinds of sterile procrastination. The urgency is to contribute without further delay to the emergence of a left alternative to the leadership of the PS, "rebels" included. It is in the interest of both the PCF and the struggle against capitalism in crisis.