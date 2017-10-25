Italy: The Red Night of the Revolution – in Naples, Saturday 28 October

100 years ago, under the leadership of the Bolshevik Party, the workers in Russia took power. John Reed called it “The Ten Days that Shook the World”, the beginning of a gigantic struggle to leave behind the ruins of capitalism and build a new society – a task still to be accomplished. A hundred years on, Sinistra Classe Rivoluzione, the Italian section of the International Marxist Tendency, is organising a big event to commemorate the greatest revolution in history on Saturday, 28 October, in Naples.

This is not going to be just a typical meeting, but also a festival to celebrate October, with the aim of re-energising our forces to face the challenges ahead.

Programme:

The October Revolution (5.30pm)



Launch of the new Italian edition of Leon Trotsky’s biography of Stalin (with Claudio Bellotti, translator and editor of the Italian edition, speaking).

Intervention by Vidal Aragones of Cornellà en Comu – a left-wing pro-Catalan Independence movement.

Intervention by Esteban Volkov, from Mexico City, Trotsky's grandson and chairman of the Leon Trotsky Museum.

Main speech by Alan Woods, Marxist theoretician and leader of the International Marxist Tendency.

The Red Night (9.30pm)

Militant gig by Banda Popolare dell’Emilia Rossa (People’s Band of Red Emilia) and after midnight...the Red night continues with music, drinks, films and more!

The Red night will be at:

Teatro Galleria Toledo, Via Concezione a Montecalvario 34, Naples, Italy.

Follow our Facebook page, Rivoluzione and on our website. The event will be streamed live!