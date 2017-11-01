Celebrate the Russian Revolution centenary with the IMT!

100 years ago, the Russian masses - led by Lenin and the Bolsheviks - changed the course of history by taking power in the October Revolution. The International Marxist Tendency is hosting a series of meetings and discussion groups all over the world, in order to defend the ideas of the Bolsheviks and celebrate the hour of revolution. Join with us in celebrating the centenary of the greatest event in human history – help us fight for world revolution today!
Austria
Graz: November 11
Graz: Revolution ist nicht Geschichte
Britain
Sussex: November 1
100 Years of the Russian Revolution
London: November 7
Celebrating the Bolshevik Revolution
London: November 6
1917-2017: The Russian Revolution - 100 years on
Liverpool: November 7
The Russian Revolution: 100 Years On
Canada
Toronto: November 7
Russian Revolution: 100th Anniversary CelebrationRussian Revolution Day School + evening plenary and celebration
Montreal: November 7
Les 100 ans de la Révolution d'Octobre
Denmark
Copenhagen: November 3
Seminar - Revolutionen 100 år efter
France
Lyon: November 7
Centenaire de la Révolution d'octobre
Paris: November 10
Réunion publique : Centenaire de la révolution d'Octobre 1917
Germany
Wiesbaden: November 4
100 Jahre Russische Revolution
Netherlands
Utrecht: November 18
The October Revolution 1917/2017- Day School
Sweden
Stockholm: November 3
Gothenburg: November 4
Ryska revolutionen 100 år - Fira med Revolution!
Malmo: November 7
USA
New York- November 11