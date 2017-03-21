Capitalism: a history of horror without end [Parts 1, 2 and 3]

Page 1 of 4

Today we publish the third part of Fred Weston's series about the horrors which capitalism has inflicted on humanity. The most powerful and organised working class in Europe in the 1920s was the German. The violence of the bourgeoisie throughout history has not been confined solely to the way it has reacted to attempts at revolution by the downtrodden masses. It was also applied systematically in its methods of empire building. (Click here to jump straight to part three)