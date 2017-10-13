Britain: October Revolution festival starts in one week - book now!

Socialist Appeal (British section of the International Marxist Tendency) will hold its October Revolution festival in one week. Don't miss out on this incredible celebration of Marxist ideas on the centenary of the Russian Revolution.

In one week's time, starting next Friday (20th October), hundreds of Marxist activists from across Europe will gather for the October Revolution festival in London. Don't miss out! Join the revolution! Book your ticket now!

We are excited to publish here the final weekend schedule for the festival, taking place between 20-22 October. This promises to be an amazing weekend of radical discussion on current events, theory, and history.

In particular, we are delighted to welcome Leon Trotsky's grandson, Esteban Volkov, who will be joining us via video link at the opening rally on Friday 20th October to discuss the significance of the Russian Revolution, 100 years after the Bolsheviks led the working class to power in 1917.

Esteban will also be introducing the new documentary by the International Marxist Tendency about the life and ideas of Trotsky, which will be premiered at the opening rally.

On the Saturday evening, we are also proud to be addressed by Steve Hedley, the Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT union, and Danielle Tiplady, a leading nurse activist, who will be discussing the Corbyn movement and the fight to kick out the Tories.

Elsewhere, we have also introduced a new session on the Sunday afternoon, with Jorge Martin of the IMT discussing the gigantic events and mass movement in Catalonia.

Alongside these inspiring rallies, we have a whole weekend of incredible talks and discussions on offer, with three parallel sessions taking place at any one time, offering a range of topics on philosophy, history, economics, politics, art, and much much more.

Check out the full schedule below (with links to recommended reading) and book you ticket now!

Join the revolution!

FRIDAY 20th OCTOBER - SUNDAY 22nd OCTOBER

Venue: Student Central (formerly ULU), Malet Street, London

Tickets: £10 students and unwaged / £20 waged / £30 solidarity

Limited accommodation available - e-mail to reserve.

Full weekend schedule

All talks and events (apart from Saturday's evening social) are in Student Central (formely ULU) on Malet Street. Nearest stations are Goodge Street; Euston Square; Warren Street; and Russell Square.

Friday 20th October (Upper Hall)

6pm - Registration

7pm - 9.30pm - Rally for the Russian Revolution - with guest speakers Esteban Volkov (Leon Trotsky's grandson, via video link) and Alan Woods (author of Bolshevism: the Road to Revolution, and the premier of the new IMT documentary about the life and ideas of Trotsky.

Saturday 21st October

9.30am - Registration

10.30am - 12.30pm:

The Marxist critique of postmodernism - Daniel Morley (Upper Hall)

Red Clydeside: Scotland and socialism - Rachel Gibbs (Room 3D)

The rise and fall of neo-liberalism and globalisation - James Kilby (Room 3C)

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Lunch

1.30pm - 3.15pm:

Fascism and the far-right - Marie Frederiksen (Upper Hall)

What is a revolution? - Ben Gliniecki (Room 3D)

History of the Troubles in Ireland - Gerry Ruddy (Room 3C)

3.15pm - 3.30pm - Break

3.30pm - 5.15pm:

Terrorism: the madness of capitalism - Hamid Alizadeh (Upper Hall)

Art and revolution - Joe Attard (Room 3D)

How does capitalism work? Marx's Capital 150 years on - Natasha Sorrell (Room 3C)

5.15pm - 5.30pm - Break

5.30pm - 7pm - Corbyn to power on a socialist programme! - with guest speakers Steve Hedley (Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT), Danielle Tiplady (leading nurse activist), and Rob Sewell (Editor of Socialist Appeal)

Sunday 22nd October

9.30am - 10am - Registration

10am - 12 midday:

Imperialism: then and now - Fred Weston (Upper Hall)

Russia: from revolution to counter-revolution - Andy Southwark (Room 3D)

The history of dialectical philosophy - Scott Shaw (Room 3C)

12 midday - 1pm - Lunch

1pm - 2.45pm:

UBI and automation: utopia or nightmare? - Adam Booth (Upper Hall)

Trotsky and the permanent revolution - Jorge Martin (Room 3D)

Marxism and the Labour Party - Jack Halinski-Fitzpatrick (Room 3C)

2.45pm - 3pm - Break

3pm - 4.45pm:

Catalonia and the national question - Jorge Martin (Upper Hall)

The origins of class society - Josh Holroyd (Room 3D)

Idealism vs materialism: mind and matter - Ben Curry (Room 3D)

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Why we need a revolution - closing remarks by Alan Woods

